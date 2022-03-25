Realme C31 Android smartphone unveiled

Realme has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Realme C31. The handset comes with a 6.5-inch display.

The display on the device features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 270 pixels per inch.

The new Realme C31 smartphone is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T612 mobile processor and the device comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of two different storage sizes, 32GB or 64GB and the handset comes with a microSD card slot for additional storage.

Other specifications on this new Realme smartphone include a 5,000 mAh battery, no details on the charging speeds of the battery as yet.

The Realme C31 comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back of the device.

On the front of the handset, we have a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the rear of the device, there is a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 0.3-megapixel depth camera.

The new Realme C31 will be available in a choice of two colors, and the pricing for the handset will start around $110.

Source GSM Arena

