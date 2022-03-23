Realme GT 2 Pro lands in India 7th April

The new Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone will be launching in India on the 7th of April 2022. The news was announced by Realme on Twitter. The tweet has apparently now been removed.

As a reminder the handset will come with a Qualcomm flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, there is also a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage.

The device will feature a 6.7 inch Super Reality Display that has a WQHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels, the handset has a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other specifications on the Realme GT 2 Pro include a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the black of the handset.

On the front of the device, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 3-megapixel microscope camera.

The new Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone also comes with a 5,000 mAg battery and it features SuoerDart Charge which can charge the handset full in 33 minutes.

As yet there are no details on how much the new GT 2 Pro will retail for when it launches in India, we will have more details next month.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals