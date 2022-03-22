Realme GT 2 Pro launched in more countries

The Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone was made official last month and now the handset is launching in more countries, the device is headed to Indonesia.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.7 inch Super Reality Display that has a WQHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels, the handset has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Realme GT 2 Pro features the new Qualcomm flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, there is also a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage.

The device comes with a range of cameras on this new GT 2 Pro smartphone, on the rear of the device there is a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 3-megapixel microscope camera with 40x magnification

On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

Other specifications on the handset include a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with SuperDart Charge that can charge the handset to 100% in just 33 minutes. The handset is now available to pre-order in Indonesia from today until the 29th of March, there are only 12GB of RAM and 256GB models available in the country.

Source Gizmochina

