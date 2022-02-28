New Realme GT 2 Pro gets official at MWC 2022

The new Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone has been made official at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, the handset comes with some impressive specifications.

The device comes with a 6.7 inch Super Reality Display that has a WQHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels, the handset has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new GT 2 Pro smartphone is powered by the new Qualcomm flagship mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The handset comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage.

The device is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery and is comes with SuperDart Charge that can charge the handset to 100% in just 33 minutes.

There are a range of high-end cameras on this new GT 2 Pro smartphone, on the rear of the device there is a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 3-megapixel microscope camera with 40x magnification

On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone will be available in the UK from the 8th of March and the handset will retail for £599. Realme also announced their new GT2 smartphone which will go on sale from the 15th of March and will cost £399.

Source Realme

