Realme 9i smartphone launched in India

The Realme 9i smartphone was made official last week, the handset launched in Vietnam and now it is headed to India.

The handset will be available in India from the 22 of January from the Realme website and also from third-party retailers.

The device features a Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Realme 9i comes with a 6.6 inch IPS LC display and it has a Full HD+ resolution and it also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and it features a range of cameras.

On the back there are three cameras which include a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, this is paired with a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera for Selfies.The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging.

The new Realme 9i will start at INR 13,999 which is about $190 at the current exchange rate for the $GB model, the 6GB model will retail for INR 15,999 which is about $215. The handset will be available in a choice of two colors, Prism Blue and Prism Black.

