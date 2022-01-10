Realme 9i smartphone unveiled

Realme has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Realme 9i, and the device is launching in Vietnam and the handset comes with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor as the Vivo Y33T that was announced earlier.

The handset comes with a 6.6 inch IPS LC display and it has a Full HD+ resolution and it also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 9i smartphones with 6GB of RAM and there is also 128GB of built-in storage, if you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it comes with 33W fast charging, there is a fingerprint sensor which is on the side of the device. It also comes with a dual SIM card slot, 4G VoLTE, USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and more,

The new Realme 9i is equipped with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three rear cameras. The three rear cameras include a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, this is paired with a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera for Selfies. The handset retails for VND 6,290,000 which is about $277 at the current exchange rate.

Source Mysmartprice

