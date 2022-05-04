Realme 9 Series and Pad Mini launch in Europe 12th May

realme has unveiled that it will be launching its new Realme 9 Series smartphones and a new tablet, the Pad Mini in Europe on the 12th of May 2022.

The company will unveil a range of new smartphones in the Realme 9 Series and also their latest Android tablet.

In line with its “dare to leap” spirit, realme continues to combine the most advanced specs with a premium smartphone experience in the mid-range segment. realme 9 is the first smartphone powered by the Samsung ISOCELL HM6 Image Sensor, ensuring the freshest and most advanced camera experience among 4G smartphones. As the first 5G democratiser advocate, realme continues to popularise 5G products by introducing the most affordable 5G smartphones.

Along with the best value additions to the realme 9 series, the first realme Pad Mini is also being introduced to European markets very soon. Following realme’s 1+5+T AIOT strategy and echoing the spirit of Mini is Mighty, the new devices will provide more possibilities with power and expertly crafted design.

We will have more details about the new Realme 9 Series of smartphones when they are made official next week.

