Realme 9 4G smartphone gets official

Realme has announced the latest smartphone in its 9 Series, the Realme 9 4G and the handset comes with a 6.4-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm SDnapdragon 680 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of RAM and one storage option.

You can either choose from 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or from 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, if you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back of the device. The three rear cameras include a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

The Realme 9 4G comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 33W Dart Charge and also supports reverse charging. The handset will be available in a range of colors including Meteor Black, Sunburst Gold, and Stargaze white and it will go on sale from the 12th of April.

Source Realme

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals