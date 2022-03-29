Realme 9 4G rumored to have 108 megapixel camera

Realme is apparently getting ready to launch another new Android smartphone, the Realme 9 4G, and the handset was recently spotted on the Realme website.

There are a number of different models in the Realme 9 range and this new model is expected to launch sometime soon.

The handset will apparently come with a 6.6-inch display that has a Full HD+ resolution and comes with a 144HZ refresh rate.

The exact processor for this 4G model is not known as yet, the device will apparently come with a choice of RAM and storage options.

These are rumored to include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8G of RAM and 128GB of storage, the device is expected to feature a microSD card slot for expansion.

There are some details about the cameras on the new Realme 9 4G, the handset will come with a 108-megapixel camera for the main camera, it is not clear as yet what the other rear cameras will include. The front camera on the device is rumored to be a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

The new Realme 9 4G smartphone will apparently be available in a choice of three different colors, these will be Sunburst Gold, Meteor Black, and Stargaze White.

Source MySmartPrice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals