Realme 9 5G spotted ahead of launch

The Realme 9 5G smartphone has been spotted on an official website ahead of its launch. The handset will be made official on the 12th of May along with the new Pad Mini.

Now it looks like Realme in Poland has listed the device on their official website ahead of its launch, this has also revealed some specifications about the handset.

The listing for the handset has confirmed that the device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile processor and that it will also come with 4GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage.

It also revealed that the handset will come with a 6.6-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of2414 x 1080 pixels, the display will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device will also come with a 50-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel cameras, plus a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The handset will also come with a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging.

We will have full details on the new Realme 9 series and the new Pad Mini when they are made official later this week.

Along with the best value additions to the realme 9 series, the first realme Pad Mini is also being introduced to European markets very soon. Following realme’s 1+5+T AIOT strategy and echoing the spirit of Mini is Mighty, the new devices will provide more possibilities with power and expertly crafted design.

Source Realme, GSM Arena

