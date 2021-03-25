Realme 8 Pro smartphone gets reviewed (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the new Realme 8 Pro smartphone and now we get to have a look at the device and some of its features in a new video.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the new Realme 8 Pro smartphone and its range of features.

The handset comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and a Snapdragon 720G, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The device also features a 16 megapixel Selfie camera, plus a 108 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera. It has a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging and it will be available in the UK from the 31st of March for £279.

Source: TechSpurt

