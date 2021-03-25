Realme 8 Pro gets official, 108 megapixel camera for £279

The Realme 8 Pro is official and the handset will go on sale in the UK from the 31st of March for £279 for the 8GB and 128GB model.

The handset comes with a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 z 1080 pixels and it is powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor.

The Realme 8 Pro comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and it features 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The device comes with a 108 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, there is also a 4500 mAh battery and it comes with 50W fast charging. The device will be available direct from Realme and also through Amazon in the UK on the 31st of March.

Source Realme

