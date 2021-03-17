Realme 8 Pro gets unboxed ahead of official launch (Video)

The new Realme 8 Pro is launching next week, Realme are holding a press event for the handset on the 24th of March.

Now we get to have a look at the device ahead of its official launch in a new preview video from Tech Spurt, lets find out more about the device.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The device is rumored to come with a 6.4 inch display and wioll feature a Helio G95 processor and a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

As yet the official specifications for the handset have not been revealed, the handset will be made official on the 24th of March and we will have a full list of specifications then.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals