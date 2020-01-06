Realme 5i specifications revealed

The Realme 5i is scheduled to launch in India this week on the 9th of January and now the handsets specifications have been revealed.

The handset has apparently gone on sale in Vietnam and the device features a 6.52 inch IPS display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, it also comes with a water drop notch on the front.

Processing on the Realme 5i included a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and there is also 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage. If you need some additional storage there is a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset comes with an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a quad camera setup. This is made up of a 12 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro and two megapixel depth camera. The handset also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and Android Pie.

Source Gizmochina

