Realme 10 headed to India 9th January

The Realme 10 smartphone launched back in November and now the handset is headed to more countries, it will be available in India from the 9th of January.

The handset will come with a 6.4-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 mobile processor.

The Realme 10 will come with a choice of 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM and three storage, options, 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of included storage. If you need some extra storage then the device will feature a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear of the handset.

This includes a front-facing 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Realme 10 also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging that can apparently charge the device to 50 percent in 28 minutes.

The handset will go on sale in India on the 9th of January, as yet we do not have any details on how much it will retail for.

Source GSM Arena





