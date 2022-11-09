Realme 10 smartphone gets official

Realme has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Realme 10 and the handset comes with a 6.4-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The Realme 10 is powered by a MediaTek MT8781 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage and the handset also features a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The new Realme 10 smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 33W fast charging which can charge the device from 0 to 50 percent in just 28 minutes.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there are two cameras on the back of the device and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset will start at $230 for the 4GB of RAM nd 64GB model, the 4GB of RAM and 128GB model will cost $250. The 6GB and 182GB models will cost $270, the 8GB and 128GB model $280, and the 8GB and 256GB model will cost $300.

Source GSM Arena



