Apple Re-releases iOS 26 Beta 4 with Crucial Changes

Apple has officially re-released iOS 26 Developer Beta 4, alongside the first public beta, introducing a series of updates aimed at enhancing performance, resolving issues, and improving the overall user experience. Whether you are a developer, a beta tester, or simply an Apple enthusiast, this release offers a closer look at the company’s ongoing efforts to refine its ecosystem and deliver meaningful advancements. The video below from iDeviceHelp gives us more details on what is included in the re-release.

ProMotion Fixes and Performance Enhancements

One of the standout improvements in iOS 26 Beta 4 is the resolution of issues affecting ProMotion, Apple’s high refresh rate display technology. Users of ProMotion-enabled iPhones may have previously encountered stuttering or inconsistent refresh rates, which could disrupt the fluidity of the user interface. This update addresses those concerns, making sure smoother scrolling and more consistent animations, particularly in apps that rely heavily on dynamic visuals.

In addition to ProMotion fixes, the update brings slight improvements to multi-core performance, optimizing the efficiency of supported devices. These enhancements contribute to faster app launches, improved multitasking, and a more responsive overall experience. However, certain apps, such as Image Playground, may still exhibit minor functionality issues, which Apple is expected to address in future updates.

Enhanced Features for AirPods Users

AirPods users can look forward to several new features introduced in the public beta, designed to enhance convenience and functionality. These updates are available for AirPods Pro 2 and the 4th generation AirPods, offering a more seamless integration into daily life. Key features include:

Charging Reminders: Notifications that prompt you to charge your AirPods, making sure they are always ready for use when you need them most.

Sleep Detection: A smart feature that pauses audio playback when it detects you have fallen asleep, helping to conserve battery life and improve usability.

Gesture-based Camera Controls: The ability to use the AirPods stem as a remote control for capturing photos or videos, adding a new layer of utility to your wireless earbuds.

These updates are designed to make AirPods more intuitive and adaptable, whether you are listening to music, capturing moments, or winding down for the night.

Apple Care 1: Simplified Device Protection

Apple has introduced Apple Care 1, a new subscription model aimed at simplifying device protection for users with multiple Apple devices. Priced at $20 per month, the plan covers up to three devices, with the option to add additional devices for $6 per month each. This service includes all the benefits of Apple Care Plus, offering comprehensive protection and support. Key features include:

Accidental Damage Protection: Coverage for repairs related to drops, spills, and other unexpected mishaps.

Battery Support: Assistance in maintaining optimal battery performance, making sure your devices remain reliable over time.

This subscription model is particularly advantageous for users who own multiple Apple products, providing a cost-effective and convenient way to manage device protection under a single plan.

What This Update Means for Users

The re-release of iOS 26 Beta 4 underscores Apple’s commitment to refining its software and hardware ecosystem. By addressing ProMotion issues, introducing innovative AirPods features, and launching a flexible subscription service, Apple continues to prioritize user feedback and deliver meaningful improvements.

For beta testers, this update offers an opportunity to explore Apple’s latest advancements and provide valuable insights that contribute to the final release. For general users, it provides a preview of the enhancements that will soon be available across Apple’s devices.

As Apple moves closer to the official release of iOS 26, these updates highlight the company’s dedication to delivering a seamless and enriched experience. Stay tuned for further developments as Apple continues to fine-tune its offerings and expand the possibilities of its ecosystem.

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



