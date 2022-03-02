Razor Icon electric scooter top speed 29 km/h for up to 18 miles

Razor Icon is a new electric scooter capable of reaching speeds of up to 18 mph (29 km/h), thanks to its 300-watt hub motor powered by a rechargeable long-range 36V lithium-ion battery. Capable of travelling up to 18 miles on a single charge the electric scooter is perfect for both adults and younger members of your family providing a practical urban commuting solution or leisure scooter. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $549 or £413 (depending on current exchange rates).

Razor electric scooter

“Established in 2000, Razor broke out onto the scene with the original folding kick scooter at local Sharper Image stores and quickly became an American household name. If you’ve got a garage, it probably has a Razor A-kick scooter in it. Here at Razor we care about the impact that our original kick scooter made on the world. It started as a compact mobile ride-on that’s now become a part of childhood. We wanted to bring that same energy and vibe to an adult product while also paying tribute to our original design aesthetic. This lead to our Design & Development team to create the Razor® Icon™ Electric Scooter(patents both issued and pending).”

If the Razor Icon crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Razor Icon electric scooter project review the promotional video below.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring this new Electric Scooter into the world and that’s why we are coming to you via Kickstarter. We hope you are just as excited to bring the Razor Icon to life, and recapture the joys of our youth, as we are! Over 20 years later, we want to bring back our classic scooter design as the bigger, stronger, and now electric, Razor Icon. As electric scooters have gained popularity in the last few years, there haven’t been many affordable options on the market. Getting a smooth ride, with long distance range, and quality you can trust is hard to come by at an affordable price. We are here to change that with the Razor Icon Electric Scooter, the best new option for e-mobility and recreation!”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the electric scooter, jump over to the official Razor Icon crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals