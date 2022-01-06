Razer Project Sophia modular gaming desk concept unveiled at CES 2022

Razer has created a modular gaming desk concept codenamed Project Sophia providing a glimpse at what we could expect in the near future in the way of hot swappable modules combining to create the ultimate gaming station. The modular desk consists of 13 separate modules providing an unlimited level of customization offering easy ways to monitor your system, control sounds, attach storage, network settings and more. Modules include a 15 what wireless charger, Thunder 4 hub, media controls and more.

Razer Project Sophia modular gaming desk

“Switch out convention for innovation with the gaming battlestation of the future. Decked out with a vast array of hot-swappable modules, unlock countless configuration options to create a setup customized to your gaming desk needs. Powered by a high-performance integrated PCB, the possibilities for PC have never seemed this limitless with Project Sophia. At the heart of our concept is a highly modifiable desk capable of supporting up to 13 separate modules for an untold level of personalization. With a huge assortment of accessories and devices at your disposal, configure the setup to suit any scenario on the fly. Have a look at several highlighted features—a fraction of Project Sophia’s full module collection.”

“Powering it all is a customized PCB fitted with cutting-edge core components, including the latest Intel processor and NVIDIA GPU to support the most resource-intensive tasks. To maximize desk space, all of this is housed in a slim chassis that magnetically snaps in underneath the glass tabletop, which can be just as easily detached to install new upgrades. Because of its highly adaptable and incredibly versatile design, Project Sophia is able to provide the optimal configuration for gaming, creating, streaming, and working—combining many traditional setups into one single gaming desk.”

Source : Razer

