Fossil Razer Gen 6 smartwatch unveiled

Fossil has teamed up with Razer and is launching a new smartwatch, the Fossil Razer Gen 6 smartwatch, and the device will go on sale this month.

The Fossil Razer Gen 6 smartwatch will be available direct from razer and Fossil in the UK and it will retail for £319.

The Gen 6 is the first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon WearPNG image4100+ Platform – providing users upgrades in speed and performance, including faster application load time, highly responsive user experiences, and more efficient power consumption. With an overall 30% increased performance* and running Wear OS by Google, the smartwatch does way more, way faster to give gamers a fashionable cutting edge. The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch also boasts top wellness features, confirming the commitment of both brands to well-being, and comes only a few months after the launch of Razer’s dedicated wellness initiative for gamers, Champions Start From Within.

“At Fossil, our teams always strive for new innovations we can bring to our users, alongside Wear OS by Google and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and we are thrilled to work with another best-in-class partner – Razer. With an impressive worldwide community, Razer has designed and built the largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services. The gaming industry has grown tremendously over the recent years, and we are excited to collaborate on a smartwatch geared towards gamers’ lifestyle”, says Steve Evans, Fossil Group EVP Chief Brand Officer. “Wellness is also incredibly important to our customers, and the Gen 6 was designed with the wearer’s everyday wellness goals in-mind – whether it’s taking a moment to reset with a guided breathing session, tracking your sleep or monitoring your heart rate during a day full of gaming.”

You can find out more information about the new Fossil Razer Gen 6 smartwatch over at Fossil at the link below.

Source Fossil

