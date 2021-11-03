Razer Pro productivity keyboard, mouse and mouse mat unveiled

Razer has introduced three new additions to its Productivity range of computer peripherals this week announcing the launch of the new Pro Click Mini wireless mouse, the Pro Type Ultra wireless keyboard, and the Pro Glide XXL mouse mat.

Razer Pro Click Mini

“With a sleek, compact form factor, the Pro Click Mini has been designed to easily fit into any bag, briefcase, or backpack, for use on-the-go, but is just as well suited for everyday desktop and workstation use. Using silent, tactile switches, rated for up to 15 million clicks, the Pro Click Mini delivers maximum productivity with minimum sound for a distraction-free experience in the office, coffee shop, train or at home.”

Razer Pro Type Ultra

“Refined and improved through community feedback, the Razer Pro Type Ultra is the next generation of Razer’s Pro series of keyboards, bringing a quieter, more luxurious typing experience to the office space. With silent mechanical switches, rated for up to 80 million presses, the keycaps feature a soft-touch coating for all-day typing comfort. A plush leatherette wrist rest provides further support and eases potential wrist strain throughout the day.”

“Today’s workspace can be anywhere – in the office building, at home on the dining table, on the train or in the air,” says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “Regardless of where the user is, Razer’s Pro range has workflow-enhancing features for every task and situation, from non-distracting silent click mouse switches through to all-day-comfort soft-touch keycaps, allowing users to work effectively wherever they are.”

Razer Pro productivity suite keyboard and mouse prices

Razer Pro Click Mini: $79,99 USD / 89,99€ available from Razer.com and select retailers: November 2, 2021

Razer Pro Type Ultra: $159,99 USD / 169,99€ available from Razer.com and select retailers: Q4 2021

Razer Pro Glide XXL: $29,99 USD / 34,99€ available from Razer.com and select retailers: November 2, 2021

“The new Pro range features multi-device wireless connectivity, extended battery life, and a quieter sound profile. Coupled with Razer’s expertise in producing high-performance, durable, ergonomic hardware, the new Pro range delivers the ideal work, home office, or mobile peripherals for today’s flexible workspace locations. Powered for productivity, the all-new Razer Pro Click Mini, Razer Pro Type Ultra, and Razer Glide XXL offer a sleek, quiet, and distraction-free experience for your workstation. With this line of ergonomic and luxurious hardware, you will be able to elevate your productivity to new heights.”

Source : Razer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals