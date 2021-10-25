Razer has expanded their Kraken V3 range of headsets to include the new Razer Kraken V3 Pro adding to the already available Kraken V3 X, Kraken V3 and Kraken V3 Hypersense all of which are now available to purchase. The Razer Kraken V3 Pro and Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense headsets are equipped with haptic drivers in each earcup , capable of converting sounds into vibrations, allowing you to physically feel the effects of in game sounds in real-time, adding further immersion to your gameplay.

Razer Kraken V3 Pro gaming headset

“Haptic effects flow between left and right earcups based on in-game positioning for greater spatial awareness and immersion. Intelligent audio processing that requires zero integration or additional downloads to work. Compatible across games, music, and movies. Easily adjust the haptics’ strength with an on-headset button that can toggle between off, low, medium, and high.”

“The deepest immersion—meet the new Razer Kraken V3 family, reforged with a new look and sporting Razer HyperSense haptics technology. Powered with our patented Razer TriForce Drivers and THX Spatial Audio, take your gaming audio experience to levels you’ve not experienced before. “

“Backed by a legacy of immersive audio performance, the Razer Kraken returns to shake up the scene with its deepest evolution yet. Now armed with cutting-edge haptic technology, our latest models are designed to take your gaming immersion beyond convention, and have continued to improve upon the headset’s iconic reputation of providing truly lifelike sound.”

Source : Razer

