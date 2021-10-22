Razer Zephyr face mask officially launches and sells out almost immediately

If you have been patiently waiting for the launch of the new Razer Zephyr face mask equipped with N95 Grade filters, RGB, transparent mouth window and more. You’ll be pleased to know that the Razer facemask has officially launched worldwide and was available for a short time in limited quantities, but the first production run has already been sold.

Razer made available a starter bundle offering the Zephyr facemask with extra filters for a discounted price of $149 down from a recommended retail price of $190. The face mask is also available to purchase separately priced at $100 and replacement filter packs are available from $30. “Stay social with its transparent design for clear face visibility. Stay sustainable with its reusable nature for long-term use.”

Razer Zephyr face mask

“Breathe in the future with the Razer Zephyr—an award-winning concept made reality. Stay safe with its replaceable N95 Grade filters for daily protection. Stay social with its transparent design for clear face visibility. Stay sustainable with its reusable nature for long-term use.”

“Outfitted with thoughtful smart innovations, stay protected with its replaceable N95 Grade filters and enjoy social interactions at ease with the transparent design and interior lights to show your facial expressions clearly. Stay safe, social and sustainable with the Razer Zephyr today.

Razer Zephyr is not a medical device, respirator, surgical mask or personal protective equipment (PPE) and is not meant to be used on medical or clinical settings. It is not tested specifically against the COVID-19 virus, but offers the same functionality and adequate protection due to its 99% BFE rating.”

Source : Razer

