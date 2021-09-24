Razer Kaira X gaming headset, Wolverine V2 White controller and Charging Dock

Razer has unveiled 3 new addition to its range of gaming accessories announcing the launch of the new Razer Kaira X gaming headset, a white edition of its Wolverine V2 games controller and a matching controller charging dock which is available in white as well as other colors already in the range such as black, navy, skyblue, red and green.

Building on the award-winning Razer PC headsets, the Kaira X for Xbox and Kaira X for PlayStation gaming headset are equipped with Razer TriForce 50 mm drivers to deliver high-quality gaming audio. Together with on-headset controls for on-the-fly audio-adjustment and Flowknit Memory Foam Ear Cushions and headband padding.

“With the new Kaira X gaming headset, gamers now have even more choice when it comes to picking their perfect Razer headset for either Xbox, PlayStation or PC,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s peripherals business unit. “And with the vibrant new range of colors on the Kaira X and charging stands, and the sleek white colors on the Kaira, Kaira Pro, and Wolverine V2, gamers can be as bold and bright as their hardware.”

“The Kaira X gaming headset for Xbox is available in classic black and white that match the Xbox Series X|S. Additional colors that match official Xbox Wireless Controllers are also announced in Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt. Lastly, the Kaira X for PlayStation is available in a theme that matches the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller.”

Source : Razer

