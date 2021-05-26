Razer has this week launched their new BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed gaming keyboard making it available to purchase priced at $180 or €190 “Since its launch in 2010, the BlackWidow range has set the benchmark for gaming keyboards and has been continuously evolving with community feedback,” says Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “Since the launch of the Razer Huntsman Mini, we’ve been getting requests for a compact wireless keyboard, which resulted in the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed – it’s compact and wireless, while still retaining the essential keys for both gaming and everyday use.”

Features of the new Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed gaming keyboard include:

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology

Razer HyperSpeed Multi-device Support

Connect via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 Ghz), Bluetooth, or USB-C

Razer Mechanical Switches designed for gaming

Doubleshot ABS Keycaps

80 million keystroke lifespan

Razer Chroma RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options

Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage – up to 5 profiles

Razer Synapse 3 enabled

N-key roll-over

Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording

Gaming mode option

1000 Hz Ultrapolling

aluminium construction

“Designed as a compact keyboard, the BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed still packs in Razer’s renowned industry-leading switch technologies. Available with either silent, linear Yellow Switches with newly improved sound dampeners, or clicky, tactile Green Switches for that satisfying sound. The keyboard also features per key Razer Chroma RGB lighting, sturdier Doubleshot ABS keycaps with legends that will never fade, and extra-thick side walls, giving maximum durability and longevity with a premium typing experience.”

Source : Razer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals