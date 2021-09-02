Ray Tracing Gems II now available for free and hardcover

NVIDIA has today announced its Ray Tracing Gems II reference book is now available digitally for free as well as soft and hard cover editions from online retailers such as Apress and Amazon. The Ray Tracing Gems II publication has been created for anyone interested in real-time rendering and is also available to download for free via the link below as a digital edition.

The Ray Tracing Gems II book has been written by industry experts with a particular focus on ray tracing, and it offers a practical means to master the new capabilities of current and future GPUs with the latest graphics APIs.

What you will learn from the Ray Tracing Gems II book :

– The latest ray tracing techniques for developing real-time applications in multiple domains

– Case studies from developers and studios who have shipped products that use real-time ray tracing.

Guidance, advice and best practices for rendering applications with various GPU-based ray tracing APIs (DirectX Raytracing, Vulkan Ray Tracing)

– High performance graphics for 3D graphics, virtual reality, animation, and more

“This Open Access book is a must-have for anyone interested in real-time rendering. Ray tracing is the holy grail of gaming graphics, simulating the physical behavior of light to bring real-time, cinematic-quality rendering to even the most visually intense games.

Ray tracing is also a fundamental algorithm used for architecture applications, visualization, sound simulation, deep learning, and more. Perfect for game and graphics developers who are looking to leverage the latest hardware and software tools for real-time rendering and ray tracing to enhance their applications across a variety of disciplines.”

Source : NVIDIA : Apress

