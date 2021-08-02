Raspberry Pi weather clock project

If you are searching for a project to keep you busy over the summer months you may be interested in this unique Raspberry Pi weather station clock created by YouTuber “The Digital Vagrant” after the idea from friend Eli. Check out the video below to learn more about the unique weather clock which uses a Raspberry Pi mini PC together with a Pimoroni 4″ touchscreen. Once built the Raspberry Pi weather station project allows you to quickly check the daily weather forecast before leaving your house.

“The Raspberry Pi weather clock shows the weather at that hour of the day rather than hours. So instead of showing 1, it will show the weather forecast for 1AM/PM. Click on the hour for more detailed information such as wind, precipitation and more. Once in the detailed view, simply click the center again to return to the analog clock face. Useful for checking the weather before you leave the house, and seeing how the weather is for the remainder of the day without opening up your computer or taking out your phone. The idea for the Raspberry Pi weather clock was from 2018 from my friend Eli – hence the project is named after him”

The HyperPixel 4.0 high resolution display specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi range of mini PC devices offers a high-speed 4 inch TFT display with optional capacitive multitouch support and is now available to purchase with or without touch technology priced at £45 and £39 respectively. “HyperPixel 4.0 is the perfect way to use your Pi without a bunch of cables or a bulky display. Design your own interface to control your project, display data, or turn your Pi into a tiny media centre.”

If you are interested in building your very own Raspberry Pi weather station clock everything you need has been published to the GitHub website for your convenience.

Source : RPiF

