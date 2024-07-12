PiPower 3 – Raspberry Pi UPS module for uninterrupted power

Have you ever experienced the frustration of losing hours of work on your Raspberry Pi due to an unexpected power outage? It’s a common problem that can derail even the most well-planned projects. This innovative Raspberry Pi UPS module offers robust power management and intelligent monitoring to ensure your projects remain uninterrupted.

The PiPower 3 is a innovative Raspberry Pi UPS module designed to provide uninterrupted power supply and superior power management for Raspberry Pi and other single-board computers (SBCs). This innovative module ensures stable and reliable power under high loads, making it an essential accessory for any Raspberry Pi enthusiast or professional.

Key Takeaways Robust 5V/5A output for stable power under high loads

Acrylic protective case with advanced battery protection

32-bit RISC-V microcontroller for intelligent monitoring

Automatic low-voltage shutdown and power-on

Compatible with Raspberry Pi, Banana Pi, ODROID-C4, and more

Indicators for battery level, input source, and power status

Safe shutdown button for flexible power control

Ensures smooth power transitions during interruptions

Superior Power Management

The PiPower 3 delivers a robust 5V/5A output, ensuring stable and reliable power for the Raspberry Pi 5, even under high loads. This feature is crucial for projects that require consistent power delivery to avoid unexpected shutdowns and data loss. The module also includes an acrylic protective case and advanced battery protection mechanisms, such as overcharge, over-discharge, and overheating safeguards, to ensure the longevity and safety of your devices.

Intelligent Monitoring and Control

Equipped with a 32-bit RISC-V microcontroller, the PiPower 3 uses I2C to monitor voltages, battery levels, and charging status. This intelligent monitoring system supports automatic low-voltage shutdown and power-on when external power is restored, providing a seamless and reliable power management solution. These features make the PiPower 3 an ideal choice for projects that require continuous operation and minimal downtime.

Compatibility

The PiPower 3 integrates seamlessly with Raspberry Pi GPIO, USB Type-A, and 2x4P header, making it compatible with a wide range of SBCs, including Raspberry Pi, Banana Pi, ODROID-C4, Libre Computer Board, Arduino, Pico, and ESP32 projects. This enhanced compatibility ensures that the PiPower 3 can provide reliable power support for various applications, from simple DIY projects to complex professional setups.

User-Friendly Features

The PiPower 3 includes several user-friendly features to enhance its usability. It comes with indicators for battery level, input source, power status, reverse polarity, and output power, allowing users to easily monitor the module’s status. Additionally, the safe shutdown button provides flexible and convenient power control, ensuring that your projects are protected from unexpected power interruptions.

Reliable UPS Solution

One of the standout features of the PiPower 3 is its ability to ensure smooth power transitions during interruptions. This reliable UPS solution protects your projects from unexpected shutdowns, safeguarding your device and data during outages. Whether you’re working on a critical project or simply want to ensure the longevity of your devices, the PiPower 3 offers the reliability and peace of mind you need.

Pricing and Availability

The PiPower 3 is available for purchase at a price of $35.99. It is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Raspberry Pi 5/4B/3B+/3B/Zero 2 W, Arduino, ESP32, and Pico W. This affordable pricing makes it an accessible option for both hobbyists and professionals looking to enhance their projects with a reliable UPS module.

The PiPower 3 is a versatile and reliable Raspberry Pi UPS module that offers superior power management, intelligent monitoring, and enhanced compatibility. Its robust features and user-friendly design make it an essential accessory for any SBC project. For those interested in exploring other areas, the PiPower 3's compatibility with various devices opens up a world of possibilities for creative and innovative projects.



