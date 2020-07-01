CutiePi Raspberry Pi tablet hits Kickstarter from $190

CutiePi is innovative Raspberry Pi tablet Powered by the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3+. The open source tablet is OSHWA certified and you can check out the schematics, BOM, gerber files, and layout designs in companies GitHub repository.

The ultra portable Raspberry Pi creation kit, has been createdto provide users with a convenient and affordable tablet package. And best of all, the CutiePi tablet is 100% open source and hackable.watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Raspberry Pi tablet which is now available via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges from $190 or £154.

“At just 12mm thin, CutiePi is probably the thinnest Pi tablet in the world! All Raspberry Pi developers know setting up a Pi development environment is never fun. It’s cumbersome and messy, requiring a keyboard, mouse, and monitor. Before you know it, your desk is covered in peripherals and the development board.”

“Being tied to the power outlet or a desk is now a thing of the past. With an 8-inch touchscreen and a 5000 mAh battery built right into CutiePi, and a handle that doubles as a stand, you are now free to work on the go. Your next portable project could be an FPV remote control car, or an edge A.I. object detection app. Untether your creativity, unbound your imagination, and start creating whenever and wherever the inspiration strikes! “

Source : Kickstarter

