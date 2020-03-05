Raspberry Pi homemade sensor HAT

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for a new project to keep them busy this weekend may be interested in building their very own Raspberry Pi sensor hat similar to that created by Hackster.io member Boris Shabanov. The home-made Raspberry Pi HAT has been classed as a beginner level project and takes approximately five hours to complete.

The Raspberry Pi HAT is equipped with a variety of features including the ability to monitor temperature and humidity as well as being equipped with a cooling fan and infrared LED. Shabanov explains a little more about the inspiration behind the homemade Raspberry Pi sensor HAT.

“I have a Raspberry Pi 3B+ and I use it for simple home automation like control the TV, AC and some lights. Recently I bought a cheap chinese CNC router and started to make simple PCBs(I want to point that I am absolute beginner in electronics so there might be some mistakes). One of the first idea I had was to build board for the RPI that has temperature sensor and IR led.So this tutorial is about what tools I use to accomplish this idea.

The schematic is very simple, the Si7020 use i2c protocol so it must be connected to pin 3 and 5 on RPI, the fan must be connected to pin 2 or 4 and all other component can be assign at different pins. Currently I use these pins because for me it was the simplest way to design the traces for the pcb.

It is important to say that when I add component(or make trace) in the pcb design I always make this component pads at least 0.6mm. For example if the pad is with size 0.6×0.4mm I make it 0.6×0.6 and this is because my CNC is unable to make it smaller without cutting too much.”

For more details and to build your very own jump over to the Hackster.io website for the complete project and full instructions.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals