Raspberry Pi Reviiser Cyberdeck portable mini PC

Raspberry Pi enthusiast an maker Dave Estes has created the latest version of his Reviiser Cyberdeck portable mini PC powered by the Raspberry Pi 4. The Reviiser V.1 is a 3d printed deck built around a Raspberry Pi mini PC and is equipped with a powerful 30,000 mAh battery. Check out the video below to learn more about the compact computer and its features.

Features of the awesome Raspberry Pi Reviiser Cyberdeck project include :

– A Raspberry Pi 4 with custom software

– Fully 3D printed case

– 7″ touchscreen display

– Mechanical keyboard

– 30,000 mAh battery

– Built-in touchpad

– Foldable portability

– Mechanical on/off switches

If you fancy building your very own Estes will soon be making available the a complete parts list and .stl files, jump over to the links below for the official website and more information. If you’re interested in learning which Raspberry Pi operating system is the best choice for your next project jump over to our previous article.

Source: Liliputing : Hackaday : Dave Estes

