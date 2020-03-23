Radax Raspberry Pi and Rock Pi SATA HATs unveiled for NAS applications

Radxa has this month introduced a new SATA HAT design for their Rock Pi mini PC offering a series of SATA expansion solutions end and those creating network attached storage solutions using the Raspberry Pi 4 or Rock Pi 4 mini PC systems. The Penta SATA HAT is exclusively supports the Rock Pi 4, while the Dual/Quad SATA HAT support both the USB3 buses on the Raspberry Pi 4 or Rock Pi 4 mini PCs.
Features of the Dual/Quad SATA HAT include :
– Up to 4x HDD/SSD, support 2.5inch or 3.5inch SSD
– Utilize two independent USB3 buses on Raspberry Pi 4
– Type C power input with USB PD/QC support for both 2.5inch SSD and Raspberry Pi 4
– External standard ATX power supply support for 3.5inch HDD
– Fan and heatsink for Raspberry Pi 4 CPU cooling
– Support HDD suspend mode
– Support UASP
– Support software RAID 0/1/5
– Optional PWM control fan for HDD heat dispatching
– Optional OLED display for IP Address/Storage info
The Rock Pi 4 mini PC is available to purchase priced at $39, the Quad SATA HAT utilises two high performance JMS561(one JMS561 for Dual SATA HAT) providing up to 400MB/s reading/writing performance with four disks in RAID0 mode.
Source : Radxa