Radax Raspberry Pi and Rock Pi SATA HATs unveiled for NAS applications

Radxa has this month introduced a new SATA HAT design for their Rock Pi mini PC offering a series of SATA expansion solutions end and those creating network attached storage solutions using the Raspberry Pi 4 or Rock Pi 4 mini PC systems. The Penta SATA HAT is exclusively supports the Rock Pi 4, while the Dual/Quad SATA HAT support both the USB3 buses on the Raspberry Pi 4 or Rock Pi 4 mini PCs.

Features of the Dual/Quad SATA HAT include :

– Up to 4x HDD/SSD, support 2.5inch or 3.5inch SSD

– Utilize two independent USB3 buses on Raspberry Pi 4

– Type C power input with USB PD/QC support for both 2.5inch SSD and Raspberry Pi 4

– External standard ATX power supply support for 3.5inch HDD

– Fan and heatsink for Raspberry Pi 4 CPU cooling

– Support HDD suspend mode

– Support UASP

– Support software RAID 0/1/5

– Optional PWM control fan for HDD heat dispatching

– Optional OLED display for IP Address/Storage info

The Rock Pi 4 mini PC is available to purchase priced at $39, the Quad SATA HAT utilises two high performance JMS561(one JMS561 for Dual SATA HAT) providing up to 400MB/s reading/writing performance with four disks in RAID0 mode.

Source : Radxa

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals