Raspberry Pi 50 Hacks & Hints in MagPi issue 127

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking to brush up on their knowledge of the Raspberry Pi ecosystem, will be pleased to know that this months official Raspberry Pi magazine MagPi issue 127 features 50 Raspberry Pi Hacks and Hints for the Raspberry Pi mini PC. “Get to know your Raspberry Pi much better with The MagPi’s team’s collection of favourite tips and tricks. Everybody is sure to learn something new this month.”

Raspberry Pi Hacks

“Unleash the full power of Raspberry Pi with our ultimate collection of tips and tricks. Create multi-monitor professional setups, adjust GPU memory settings, customise the Raspberry Pi operating system, automatically run programs and much more. Desert Eye 2.0 This sophisticated Raspberry Pi 4 robot is designed to operate in harsh desert environments. It observes terrain for danger and could potentially save human lives. “

“Emulate a BBC Micro on Raspberry Pi 400 – Using an optimised version of the B-Em emulator, Raspberry Pi 400 can take us back to the heyday of the British micro. Using a new optimized version of B-Em there are no longer any major performance issues. KG Orphanides walks us through the setup process.”

“Make a giant Pomodoro timer using Galactic Unicorn – The Pomodoro technique is a simple system of effort and reward: work for 25 minutes and you get five minutes off. This project uses the jumbo-sized Galactic Unicorn and Python code to create a dedicated Pomodoro timer. Every year we gather the community together to work on a project, take photographs of the build, and share it with other readers. This year we’re going to be talking to Allie Katz, Kevin McAleer, and KG Orphanides about their build process, projects and favourite resources.”

Source : RPi





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals