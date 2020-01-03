Raspberry Pi dashcam project

If you fancy building your very own vehicle Raspberry Pi dashcam you may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website this week by the BnBe-Club. Providing full details on how to build your very own dashcam using the Raspberry Pi Zero mini PC preloaded with the Raspberry Pi Raspbian operating system. Check out the video below to learn more about the Raspberry Pi project and how to create your very own

“This project is actually a continuous video recorder and can be used for other applications including wildlife monitoring. In part 1, we tackle the recording section, which involves capturing video from the Pi camera and storing it to the microSD card. We also take care of file numbering, detecting remaining storage, stopping the script if it is low and we also add the FTP functionality to access the files remotely. The video takes a closer look at how everything comes together and we also create some test scripts which help understand the final script. I would strongly recommend watching the video first to get a better understanding of the project.”

Source: Hackster.io

