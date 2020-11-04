Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 5 Gbps Ethernet

YouTuber Jeff Geerling has expanded on his Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 teardown and introduction videos and has provided an overview of how you can expand the networking capabilities the new Raspberry Pi mini PC “I can get five 1 Gbps network interfaces using an Intel I340-T4 PCIe NIC, but I can only get a maximum of 3.06 Gbps throughput using all five interfaces at the same time.”

“You could use this setup to build a custom router or switch using OpenWRT or pfSense, or to run other specialized network setups for multiple-interface webservers, bandwidth metering, network bonding, or more!”

Specifications of the new Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4

– 1.5GHz quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A72 CPU

– VideoCore VI graphics, supporting OpenGL ES 3.x

– 4Kp60 hardware decode of H.265 (HEVC) video

– 1080p60 hardware decode, and 1080p30 hardware encode of H.264 (AVC) video

– Dual HDMI interfaces, at resolutions up to 4K

– Single-lane PCI Express 2.0 interface

– Dual MIPI DSI display, and dual MIPI CSI-2 camera interfaces

– 1GB, 2GB, 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM

– Optional 8GB, 16GB or 32GB eMMC Flash storage

– Optional 2.4GHz and 5GHz IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.0

– Gigabit Ethernet PHY with IEEE 1588 support

– 28 GPIO pins, with up to 6 × UART, 6 × I2C and 5 × SPI

