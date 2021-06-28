Raspberry Pi enthusiasts, makers and hobbyists may be interested in a new project published to the Hackster.io website this month, detailing how to build your very own Raspberry Pi blood pressure sensor monitor. The project is classed as an intermediate skill build and should take approximately six hours to complete. The blood pressure sensor monitor has been built using a Raspberry Pi 3 Model B together with a Blood Pressure Sensor and runs on the official Raspberry Pi operating system.

“A Raspberry Pi blood pressure monitoring system provides a useful tool for users to measure and manage their daily blood pressure values. This system can measure the blood pressure and heart rate and then store and forward the measuring information to the management through email. The email will contain the details of the blood pressure in a text file. the text file contains the details of the systolic, diastolic, and heart rate details.”

“Blood pressure is the pressure of the blood in the arteries as it is pumped around the body by the heart. When your heart beats, it contracts and pushes blood through the arteries to the rest of your body. This force creates pressure on the arteries. Blood pressure is recorded as two numbers— the systolic pressure (as the heart beats) over the diastolic pressure (as the heart relaxes between beats). The unit which measures this is called a Sphygmomanometer.”

“Monitoring blood pressure at home is important for many people, especially if you have high blood pressure. Blood pressure does not stay the same all the time. It changes to meet your body’s needs. It is affected by various factors including body position, breathing or emotional state, exercise, and sleep. It is best to measure blood pressure when you are relaxed and sitting or lying down.”

Source : Hackster.io

