Rare 1988 Cizeta-Moroder V16T supercar is up for auction

The 1980s were the heyday for supercars from iconic automotive manufacturers such as Lamborghini and Ferrari. A lesser-known supercar from the late 80s is the Cizeta-Moroder V16T. A pristine example of the 1988 Cizeta-Moroder V16T is up for auction with RM Sotheby’s and is a prototype and show car wearing chassis number 001.

The vehicle was owned from brand-new by investor Giorgio Moroder. This car was displayed at the 1989 LA Autoshow and Geneva Motor Show. It had a complete mechanical restoration in 2018 and is fully functional.

The vehicle looks like a cross between a Lamborghini Diablo and a Ferrari Testarossa. It was developed by a former Lamborghini test driver and development engineer named Claudio Zampolli. One of the most exciting features is a 6.0-liter V16 engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. There’s no indication of how much the vehicle might sell for.

