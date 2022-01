Rare 1988 Cizeta-Moroder V16T supercar is up for auction

The 1980s were the heyday for supercars from iconic automotive manufacturers such as Lamborghini and Ferrari. A lesser-known supercar from the late 80s is the Cizeta-Moroder V16T. A pristine example of the 1988 Cizeta-Moroder V16T is up for auction with RM Sotheby’s and is a prototype and show car wearing chassis number 001.

The vehicle was owned from brand-new by investor Giorgio Moroder. This car was displayed at the 1989 LA Autoshow and Geneva Motor Show. It had a complete mechanical restoration in 2018 and is fully functional.

The vehicle looks like a cross between a Lamborghini Diablo and a Ferrari Testarossa. It was developed by a former Lamborghini test driver and development engineer named Claudio Zampolli. One of the most exciting features is a 6.0-liter V16 engine paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. There’s no indication of how much the vehicle might sell for.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more