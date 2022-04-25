Eurocom Raptor X15 gaming laptop with Core i9, RTX 3070 Ti

Eurocom has launched a new gaming laptop in the form of the Raptor X15 powered by an Intel processor up to a Core i9 12900K featuring up to 16 cores and 24 threads. The CPU is supported by DDR4 memory and PCIe 4.0 for NVMe and graphics and is equipped with a 15.6 inch screen and featuring H670 Intel chipset, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics with 8 GB GDDR6, up to 24 TB of storage and 64 GB of DDR4-3200 memory. Check out the full specifications of the Eurocom Raptor X15 gaming laptop below.

Storage on the laptop is provided in the form of two M.2 NVMe SSD slots and one 2.5″ HDD/SSD SATA 3 storage drive bay. This allows for a plethora of customization options and up to 24 TB of total storage. “High performance, high quality copper GPU and CPU heatsinks keep the Raptor X15 running cool. Excellent air flow allows all of the powerful components to run cool even at maximum load.”

“The EUROCOM Raptor X15 combines Intel 12th generation socket desktop processors, up to 12900K, with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8 GB DDR6 graphics in a small 15.6″ laptop form factor that weighs just 2.6 kg yet it holds 24 TB of storage with three physical drives is a remarkable feat that our customers are crazy about. The EUROCOM Raptor X15 truly is King of the Hill in terms of user customization, user upgradeability, performance and mobility! says Mark Bialic”

“The EUROCOM Raptor X15 supports the Intel Socket LGA1700 and Intel H670 Chipset, enabling the fastest DDR4 memory and PCIe 4.0 for NVMe and graphics.”

Raptor X15 gaming laptop specifications

Platform: Intel H670 Chipset; Intel LGA1700 desktop processor up to i9 12900K (16cores/20threads)

GPU Technology: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8 GB GDDR6); GN20-E6-A1; on-board

Display Technology: supports total 4 active displays

Robust Design: Back cover made from aluminium Alloy; front /top case/bottom case made of resins

Cooling: High performance, high quality copper GPU and CPU heatsinks to keep your system running cool.

Memory: Two 260-pin SODIMM sockets; DDR4-3200; up to 64 GB

Storage: up to 24 TB of storage with 3 physical drives: 2x M.2 NVMe SSDs and 1x 2.5″ HDD/SSD SATA3

Communications: 1 GbE LAN and M.2 WLAN + Bluetooth

Sound System: SoundBlaster Cinema 6; Stereo Speakers; High Definition Audio

Keyboard and Touchpad: Backlit keyboard with 15 colour options; Microsoft Precision Touchpad 2 buttons

Loaded with Ports: 1x USB-A 2.0; 3x USB 3.2 gen2; 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2; 1x mini DP 1.4; HDMI 2.0 output; 1x Headphone-out; 1x Mic-in; 1x RJ45 / LAN; 1x microSD card reader; DC-in

Operating Systems: Windows 10, Windows 11, Linux

Security: Kensington Lock and Embedded TPM 2.0 Encryption

Battery: 6 cell Smart Lithium-Ion; 62 WH

Weight: 6 kg / 5.7lbs

Dimensions: WxDxH: 361x258x32.5 mm / 14.44×10.32×1.3 in For full specifications and configuration options jump over to the official Eurocom Raptor X15 product page by following the link below. Source : Eurocom

