PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound, Fighter, and Red Devil graphics cards officially launch



The TUL Corporation has this month officially launched its new PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT Hellhound, Fighter, and Red Devil graphics cards, all of which have been specifically designed to be “absolute gaming monsters, making them a must-have weapon for 1440p gaming” says PowerColor. Features of the new PowerColor Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards include :

Engineered for Performance and Reliability

PowerColor RED DEVIL AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards leverage a triple fan design (100 mm x 90 mm x 100 mm), a cooler with 6X6Φ nickel-plated heatpipes, and a large nickel-plated copper base. The RED DEVIL RX 6700 XT graphics card features a state-of-the-art PCB design with a 10+2 phase VRM with DrMOS, high polymer capacitors, and two 8-pin PCI-E connectors to offer the stable power delivery high-end enthusiasts need.

A NEW Beast from Darkness: HELLHOUND

PowerColor is proud to introduce a brand-new series, HELLHOUND, focused on the best gaming experiences with no compromises. The HELLHOUND AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card is cool and quiet, built to be ultra-reliable, and is sure to provide demanding gamers with super-fast performance and the most advanced visual effects for 1440p gaming.

The Power of HELLHOUND

To achieve the best cooling, the PowerColor HELLHOUND AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card is armed with a triple fan design (100 mm x 90 mm x 100 mm), a cooler with 5X6Φ nickel-plated heatpipes, and a smooth nickel-plated copper base for efficient heat dissipation. The HELLHOUND RX 6700 XT graphics card also leverages an 8+2 phase VRM with DrMOS, high polymer capacitors, and two 8-pin PCI-E connectors to deliver high-performance.

PowerColor FIGHTER AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

With a compact size, the PowerColor FIGHTER AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card is a perfect match for small-footprint PC cases. Armed with two 90 mm fans, a cooler with a high-density heatsink and Mute Fan Technology, the FIGHTER RX 6700 XT graphics card is designed to deliver high performance, low temperatures and quiet operation when idle.

Source : PowerColor

