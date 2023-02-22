If you would like to add extra immersion to your racing simulation games you might be interested in the new Playseat Trophy-Logitech G Edition racing frame specifically designed for Logitech G Wheels and Pedals. Features of the racing frame include a patented and revolutionary design has set a new standard for the ultimate, immersive racing experience. The frame is made out of lightweight carbon steel and is developed to provide extreme rigidity.

The racing frame is finished with a durable powder coating finish, high-grade steel alloys, anodized aluminum parts, and the use of PU leather allow for unrivaled durability for in-home and professional use and is capable of supporting the full range of Logitech G Wheel and Pedal products, including additional accessories by using add-ons.

Logitech racing frame

“Logitech G and sim racing are inextricably linked. From the early days of racing games to the modern simulation masterpieces that parallel reality—which IRL racing professionals use to train—Logitech G has provided continuous innovation for racing and simulation enthusiasts at home,” said Tako Dijkman, CEO at Playseat. “Because Logitech G provides design and technology innovation unlike any other in the world, it seems only natural for us to pair our revolutionary products with theirs. This partnership has enabled us to create a truly one-of-a-kind racing rig. With a foundational legacy in the simulation industry and our combined DNA of breakthrough engineering, we can bring the most versatile and immersive racing solution to more people who want to experience the thrill of racing.”

“The Playseat Trophy-Logitech G Edition is the perfect pairing for the new PRO Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals offering drivers both form and function. Engineered for the most realistic and immersive racing experience possible, the PRO Racing Wheel features a new, high-performance Direct Drive motor along with TRUEFORCE feedback technology to deliver the most precise and pure connection to racing. Combined with the strength of the new Playseat Trophy-Logitech G Edition, drivers can have a professional-grade racing setup designed with and for professional drivers.”

Source : Logitech





