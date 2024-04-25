Rabbit r1 unboxing and hands-on by Unboxed Therapy

Following on from the unveiling of the first production versions of the new Rabbit r1 pocket AI personal assistant. The independent Unboxed Therapy team have been able to get their hands-on one of the very first production models out in the open and have unboxed it and give their first impressions for your viewing pleasure in the video below.

The Rabbit r1 is turning heads in the tech world with its unique fusion of vintage aesthetics and advanced artificial intelligence. This innovative device is designed to appeal to those who appreciate the charm of retro design while still craving the convenience and functionality of modern voice assistants.

Rabbit r1 Features : Dimensions: 78mm x 78mm x 13mm / 3in x 3in x 0.5in

78mm x 78mm x 13mm / 3in x 3in x 0.5in Weight: 115g

115g Battery Life and Charging Capabilities: 500 cycles > 80% Charging current: 500mA Rate capacity: 1000mAh

Connectivity Details: Bluetooth 5.0 2.4G/5G WiFi 4G LTE

Color: Leuchtorange

Leuchtorange Speaker Output: Built-in 2W speaker

Built-in 2W speaker Display: 2.88in touchscreen

2.88in touchscreen Processor: MediaTek MT6765 OCTA-CORE (Helio P35)

MediaTek MT6765 OCTA-CORE (Helio P35) Speed: 2.3GHz

2.3GHz Memory: 4GB

4GB Storage: 128GB

128GB Operating Temperatures: 0°C – 40°C, or 32°F – 104°F

0°C – 40°C, or 32°F – 104°F Charging Input: USB-C port

USB-C port Empty SIM Card Slot: Unlocked

At first glance, the Rabbit r1 stands out with its bold orange casing and classic scroll wheel, reminiscent of the radios from a bygone era. But don’t let the nostalgic appearance fool you – this device is packed with state-of-the-art features that rival and even surpass many contemporary smart devices on the market.

Portable, Powerful AI Voice Assistant

The heart of the Rabbit r1 lies in its sophisticated voice assistant technology. With simple voice commands, you can effortlessly accomplish a wide array of tasks:

Stream your favorite music from Spotify

Book an Uber ride to your next destination

Control your smart home devices like lighting and security cameras

Get detailed answers to questions on various topics

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Rabbit r1 :

The voice assistant is designed to provide accurate and comprehensive responses, ensuring a smooth and efficient interaction. The physical scroll wheel not only adds to the retro charm but also enhances the user experience, making each command feel more deliberate and satisfying compared to purely touch-based interfaces.

Vision Pocket AI Assistant

One of the standout features of the Rabbit R1 is its advanced camera recognition technology, dubbed “the eye.” This built-in camera can identify objects and read text aloud, adding a new dimension of practicality to the device. Imagine being able to scan a product label and instantly receive information about its contents or pointing the camera at a sign in a foreign language and having it translated for you on the spot.

Furthermore, the Rabbit r1 boasts an impressive contextual memory AI that allows it to remember previous interactions and maintain a coherent context throughout extended conversations. This means less repetition of commands and a more natural flow of dialogue between you and the device.

The Rabbit r1 is more than just a standalone device – it is designed to integrate seamlessly with your existing smart home setup. With the ability to control various smart devices from a central hub, the Rabbit r1 enhances the convenience and efficiency of your home automation. Imagine being able to adjust your thermostat, turn off the lights, and arm your security system all with a single voice command to your Rabbit R1.

An Engaging User Experience at an Accessible Price Point

From the moment you unbox the Rabbit, it’s clear that this device is designed with the user experience in mind. The tactile feedback of the scroll wheel and mechanical buttons, combined with the responsive AI, makes interacting with the Rabbit R1 a pleasure. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or simply someone who appreciates good design, the Rabbit r1 offers a unique and engaging way to interact with technology.

At a price point of $199, the r1 represents an accessible option for those looking to explore the world of AI smart devices without breaking the bank. It delivers high-quality performance and a host of advanced features, all wrapped up in a charming retro package.

The Rabbit r1 AI Smart Device is a testament to the power of blending nostalgia with innovation. It offers a compelling choice for anyone who wants to enhance their daily life with a device that combines the best of the past and the future. Whether you’re controlling your smart home, getting answers to your questions, or simply enjoying your favorite music, the Rabbit R1 is poised to become a beloved companion in your digital life.

Video Credit: Source



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals