Quick Guide: How to hard reset an iPhone

We previously published a detailed guide on how you can hard reset your iPhone, this guide is designed to be a quick reference guide that will give you the same information in a more concise form.

At times, iPhones may encounter technical difficulties, such as software errors or glitches, that disrupt normal functionality. In these instances, one effective troubleshooting method is to perform a hard reset. This is a distinct procedure from a soft reset, which is essentially a regular restart of your device. A hard reset goes a step further by more forcibly rebooting the system to resolve underlying issues. Importantly, despite its more invasive nature, a hard reset will not result in the loss of any data or personal files stored on your iPhone. It serves as a powerful tool for system recovery without compromising your valuable data.

How to hard reset an iPhone on iOS 16 devices

Press the volume up button on the iPhone and release it quickly.

Press the volume down button on your device and release it quickly.

Press and hold the side button on the iPhone until you see the Apple logo.

When you see the Apple logo, let go of the side button.

How to hard reset an iPhone on iOS 15 devices

Press and hold the volume down button and the sleep/wake button at the same time.

Continue to hold these buttons until you see the Apple logo.

Let go of the buttons when you see the Apple logo.

Summary

Hard resets are generally considered a measure of last resort and should only be utilized after you’ve exhausted other, less invasive troubleshooting options. Before resorting to a hard reset, it’s advisable to try more straightforward solutions such as performing a soft reset (which is a regular restart of the device) or updating the device’s software. These less disruptive approaches can often resolve minor issues without requiring the more forceful action of a hard reset. If, however, you’ve carefully followed the appropriate steps for a hard reset and your iPhone is still experiencing problems or functioning abnormally, it would be prudent to seek professional assistance. In such cases, contacting Apple Support for specialized guidance or taking your device to an Apple Store for in-person diagnostics and repair could be your best course of action.

Here are some additional tips:

Make sure your iPhone is at least 50% charged before performing a hard reset.

If you have an iPhone with a Home button, you can also perform a hard reset by holding down the Home button and the sleep/wake button at the same time.

If you’re still having problems with your iPhone after performing a hard reset, you can try restoring it to factory settings. However, this will erase all of your data, so make sure you

Back up your iPhone before doing this.

We hope that you find this guide helpful, if you have any comments, suggestions or questions, please leave a comment below and let us know

Image Credit: JETBU



