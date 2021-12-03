Queen shower head filters and saves up to 30% more water

Queen is a new shower head equipped with a wide variety of features including the ability to filter water as well as save you money, yet still provide a powerful pressure shower, purifying and enhancing your showering experience say its creators. Using dense ultrafine perforations in the showerhead grill the Queen is capable of providing an ultrafine yet powerful shower and saving up to 30% more water when compared to regular showerheads. 3 years of development have gone into creating the Queen shower head which is now available via Kickstarter, with early bird pledges available for the innovative head from roughly $33 or £25 (depending on current exchange rates).

Queen shower head filters and saves water

“Dilapidated water sources on a pipe is filled with impurities that can not be to anticipate heavy metals, residual chlorine and rust! A smart shower that filters out invisible things will cleanse you. A smart shower that filters out invisible things will cleanse you. The balance of skin can collapsed due to water mixed with invisible residual chlorine and impurities. The patented carbon filter of the shower head removes microchemicals to residual chlorine.”

If the Queen crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Queen water filtering shower head project view the promotional video below.

“The Queen filter uses the same water purifiers made of ultra-fine fiber tissue that filters out up to 5 micro particles! It completely filters out fine dust, heavy gold stones, and particulate matter in old pipes. Filter that gets darker the more rust and impurities are purified! The typical replacement cycle is five to six months, but you can feel that the filter color changes rapidly as the water quality environment of the tap water used is poor. If the filter is highly contaminated or the water pressure is weakened visually, we recommend replacing it!”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the water filtering shower head, jump over to the official Queen crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

