Experience the ultimate shower with HydroX shower head

The HydroX offers a unique shower experience with a unique blend of features including a spiral mode that gently spirals the water from the showerhead to make sure your hair and body is washed and rinsed perfectly. The showerhead also features a water saver mode that is great for a general shower enabling you to save a few of those hard earned dollars every time you shower. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique shower head from roughly $85 or £63 (depending on current exchange rates). Lenore about the different modes the HydroX can offer below.

HydroX shower head modes

HYDRO SPIRAL – The fast-flowing, high pressure booted narrow stream of water in this mode is perfect for you to wash shampoo and conditioner out of your hair. It massages your scalp too. – Droplets: Small | Stream: Narrow | Flow: Fast

HYDRO SPA – The water stream, flow and size are optimised to provide the most gentle experience. Use it to wash off dirt and soap from your face without those prickly sensations. – Droplets: Small | Stream: Wide | Flow: Soft

HYDRO SAVER – This mode is great for the general shower. The settings are optimally engineered to help you reduce water usage up to 20% from regular showerheads. – Droplets: Heavy | Stream: Wide | Flow: Slow

“What is the “X” in Hydro? The X stands for various operating modes HydroX can provide. The “X” stands for Spa, Spiral and Saver. You can simply change the type of shower experience by tilting the head in 1 out of the 3 possible positions. Every HydroX comes with a two-layered filtration system. The water will first travel into uniquely designed Polypropylene Cotton Fibres. This will remove small impurities such as dust, metal, and dirt particles as small as 1 micron in size. The second layer will remove chlorine from the water through Calcium Sulfite beads. “

Assuming that the HydroX funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2020. To learn more about the HydroX showerhead project play the promotional video below.

“Cleaning the filter and shower head is extremely easy. The filter just needs to be washed by rinsing it with tap water. The showerhead can be cleaned by removing the cover and give a good scrub. We suggest that you do this once every 6 months if you live in densely populated cities like London & New York. For less dense areas such as Norway, New Zealand, Canada, you can do without maintenance for up to a year or even more. In fact, you can remove the filter if you don’t need it. “

“We engineered Hydro X to reduce water consumption. A typical American family of 4 uses 300 gallons of water every day. Average Americans will spend $71 every month on their water bill. 20% of that is just for the shower. By using HydroX, you are able to save between $8 to $11 from your water bill. That is about $130 per year. “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the showerhead, jump over to the official HydroX crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

