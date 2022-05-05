Qualcomm unveils Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series

Qualcomm has unveiled Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series, the company will now be offering their new Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series platforms to enterprise customers.

“Qualcomm Technologies has enabled the era of 10 Gbps Wi-Fi with our first customer deliveries of the Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series,” said Nick Kucharewski, senior vice president and general manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Combining support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 innovations with our unique product architecture, the platform enables solutions ranging from whole-home mesh to connectivity networks for large public venues. With this product line, we anticipate a new class of customer systems for both today’s applications and the emerging Wi-Fi 7 ecosystem.”

“Building upon the strong Wi-Fi 6/6E momentum and leadership, Qualcomm Technologies’ Wi-Fi 7 capable third generation Networking Pro series platform delivers record wireless capacity and throughput performance taking the Wi-Fi infrastructure across home and enterprises to the next level.” said, Neil Shah, Research Vice President, Counterpoint Research. “Introducing Wi-Fi 7 innovations such as Simultaneous Multi-Link Operations, 4K QAM, quad-band configurations in a highly scalable, modular, and optimized architecture, Qualcomm Technologies is raising the table stakes once again and driving the industry into the 10Gbps+ era. This innovative platform thus helps deliver immersive and content-rich wireless experiences even in constrained environments not possible earlier.”

You can find out more information about the new Wi-Fi 7 Networking Pro Series platforms over at the Qualcomm website at the link below.

Source Qualcomm

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals