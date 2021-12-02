Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform unveiled

We recently heard about the new Snapdragon flagship mobile processor and now Qualcomm has unveiled their new Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform.

The new Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform is designed for Windows PCs, you can see more details below.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announces the Snapdragon® G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, a purpose-built platform that allows gamers the best place to play their favorite games. The platform delivers cutting-edge performance to run all Android games, play content from cloud gaming libraries, stream games from your home console or PC, and enjoy entertainment from your favorite Android apps. Amassing the entire arsenal of Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ technologies together to create a premium category of dedicated consumer gaming products, the platform is designed to power incredible experiences for gamers on-the-go.

To showcase the platform, Qualcomm Technologies partnered with Razer to build the first Snapdragon G3x Handheld Gaming Developer Kit, which is available exclusively for developers starting today. Razer is a global leader in gaming hardware and has already constructed one of the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystems of hardware, software, and services.

