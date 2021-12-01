Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor gets official

Qualcomm has unveiled its new flagship mobile processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This is the processor that will power most of next year’s flagship smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S22.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the successor to the Snapdragon 888, they have now changed the way these processors are named and it gets a range of major upgrades over the Snapdragon 888.

During the annual Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. introduced its latest premium 5G mobile platform, Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1. The new Snapdragon 8 leads the way into a new era of premium mobile technology equipped with cutting-edge 5G, AI, gaming, camera, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® technologies to transform the next generation of flagship devices. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be adopted by global OEMs and brands including Black Shark, Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Redmi, SHARP, Sony Corporation, vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE, with commercial devices expected by the end of 2021.

“As the world’s most advanced mobile platform, Snapdragon is synonymous with premium Android experiences and the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 sets the standard for the next generation of flagship mobile devices,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager of mobile, compute, and infrastructure, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “It delivers connectivity, photography, AI, gaming, sound, and security experiences never before available in a smartphone.”

You can find out more details about the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor over at Qualcomm’s website at the link below.

Source Qualcomm

