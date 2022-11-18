Qualcomm S5 and S3 Gen 2 sound platforms unveiled

Lots of news from Qualcomm this week, we previously saw the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and now the company has unveiled it Qualcomm S5 and S3 Gen 2 Sound Platforms.

The new S5 and S3 Gen 2 Sound Platforms are Qualcomm’s most advanced Bluetooth audio platforms to date.

“The next-generation Qualcomm S5 and S3 platforms have been designed to deliver the rich features that consumers want most, while also delivering ultra-low power performance. We were first to deliver Lossless audio over Bluetooth and since then, we’ve continued to innovate,” said James Chapman, vice president and general manager, Voice, Music & Wearables, Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd. “We know from our 2022 State of Sound consumer research that more than half of consumers say they will be seeking out support for spatial audio on their next set of wireless earbuds. I’m excited to say we are bringing support for spatial audio with dynamic head-tracking to Snapdragon Sound technologies, lossless audio for the new Bluetooth LE Audio specification, and even lower latency on our latest platforms

“Our State of Sound survey this year also highlighted growing consumer interest in Bluetooth LE Audio, with over a third of respondents interested in new user experiences like Auracast™ broadcast audio. We have worked closely with the Bluetooth SIG to ensure these new platforms are fully qualified to support this use case,” added Chapman.

You can find out more information about the new Qualcomm S5 and S3 Gen 2 sound platforms over at Qualcomm at the link below.

Source Qualcomm





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals