Qualcomm Q1 revenue is down 12% year over year

Qualcomm has announced its financial results for the Q1 of 2023, the company has seen revenue decline some 12% year over year for the same quarter.

The company announced revenue of $9.5 billion for the quarter and earnings per share of $2.37, its net income dropped to $22.24 billion.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced results for its fiscal first quarter ended December 25, 2022. “In a challenging environment, we delivered results consistent with guidance, including year-over-year growth in QCT Automotive and IoT,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. “The long-term trends driving demand for our differentiated technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation are intact. We are confident in our ability to navigate the near term and remain focused on executing our diversification strategy.”

“In a challenging environment, we delivered results consistent with guidance, including year-over-year growth in QCT Automotive and IoT,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. “The long-term trends driving demand for our differentiated technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation are intact. We are confident in our ability to navigate the near term and remain focused on executing our diversification strategy.”

You can see the full Qualcomm Q1 financial results and revenue information over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source & Image Credit: Qualcomm





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals