Qualcomm announces new ultraBAW RF filter technology for next gen 5G

Qualcomm has announced new RF Filter Technology for next generation 5G and WiFi, Qualcomm ultraBAW RF filter technology.

This new Qualcomm ultraBAW RF filter is designed to access spectrum up to 7GHz for both 5G and WiFi.

The new Qualcomm ultraBAW RF filter extends and expands the leading edge performance of our previously announced Qualcomm® ultraSAW technology. While Qualcomm ultraSAW covers low-band frequencies from 600 MHz to 2.7 GHz, the Qualcomm ultraBAW covers the range from 2.7 to 7.2 GHz, expanding mid-band connectivity up to sub-7 GHz. Qualcomm ultraBAW also supports ultra-wide channels of up to 300 MHz, and co-existence for 5G and/or Wi-Fi networks, enabling faster downloads and uploads.

Our new generation RF filter solutions are crucial in the expansion of 5G beyond mobile. We’ve seen tremendous success with our Qualcomm ultraSAW technology for sub-3 GHz, and now with Qualcomm ultraBAW we’re able to offer superior performance up to 7 GHz,” says Christian Block, senior vice president and general manager, RFFE, QUALCOMM Germany RFFE GmbH. “Qualcomm Technologies is working with industry-leading OEMs to develop the next generation of connected devices, allowing consumers to seamlessly enjoy peak performance from 5G NR and Wi-Fi networks, wherever they’re streaming videos, downloading files, or enjoying extended reality experiences.”

Source Qualcomm

